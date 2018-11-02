I applaud Pittsburgh residents for protesting President Trump’s Tuesday visit [“Trump’s quiet visit meets hostility in Pittsburgh,” front page, Oct. 31]. Mr. Trump’s visit in the aftermath of the massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood and his message of support does not square with his plans to end birthright citizenship, send troops to the southern border, end temporary protected status for residents from countries ravaged by civil war and natural disasters, amending the public-charge rule or other actions and rhetoric.

American Jewry know all too well the consequences of myopic, discriminatory, nationalistic immigration policy. We remember that during World War II, the U.S. government turned away thousands of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution, and many of them died in the Holocaust. My family remembers — my maternal grandparents were the only survivors of all their siblings and most of their immediate and extended family members. I remember, because I grew up with these stories and intergenerational trauma. I remember, I will never forget, and to honor the lives of the Tree of Life victims, I protest this administration’s misguided and harmful immigration policies.

Lior Miller, Silver Spring