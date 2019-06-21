Harvard University revoked its admission offer to Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., because of racist comments he made online and in text messages about two years ago. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Regarding David Von Drehle’s June 19 op-ed, “Harvard betrayed its mission”:

Universities assess an applicant by reviewing the student’s behavior, accomplishments and failures in high school. This includes grades (hard work and IQ), activities (sports, debate club, band, others) and their social outreach. Have they involved themselves in making society a better place? Have they helped individuals of lesser means? Also, have they cheated, been arrested or brought other negative activity to society as a whole? Why does Mr. Von Drehle find it unacceptable that Harvard University took Kyle Kashuv’s positive and negative behavior from age 16 to 18 into account? Mr. Kashuv’s comments feed a very negative and hateful narrative in society. Mr. Kashuv was not regretful until after the discovery. He was not honest and forthcoming. There are obviously better candidates to be awarded this prestigious admission.

You reap what you sow. Mr. Kashuv sowed hatred. Mr. Von Drehle would like to deny Harvard the right to assess Mr. Kashuv’s entire body of work. Sorry, a person is the sum of his parts.

James Vanderzon, Chevy Chase

David Von Drehle missed the mark in criticizing Harvard for adhering to minimum moral standards. Kyle Kashuv’s social media posts were abhorrent and revealed deep flaws in his privileged upbringing. Yes, Mr. Kashuv should be permitted to redeem himself; perhaps by serving the underprivileged targets of his hate-filled posts, but not in the halls of Harvard. Let him pull himself up by his moral bootstraps before he receives the keys to an even more privileged life.

William Baumgartner, Falls Church

