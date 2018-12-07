Regarding Kathleen Parker’s Dec. 5 Wednesday Opinion column, “#MeToo’s unintended consequences”:

Do Ms. Parker’s orthopedist and dentist hug their male patients, too?

If a man thinks he must keep himself from being alone in a room with a woman for fear of being accused of harassment, he has serious judgment issues. Haven’t many of us wondered what the problem with Vice President Pence is? He has said he would not dine alone with a woman other than his wife. Does he not trust himself?

Don’t blame #MeToo if men have to take a look at their thoughts and behaviors. Women will keep moving up. We do not welcome those creepy hugs.

Ruth Goldman, Washington

Kathleen Parker’s column was the most insightful expression I have read of the most pervasive and harmful side effect of the #MeToo movement. Since I was a young man in the late 1960s, I have honored and worked for the principles of equal rights, equal pay and the right to choose, and my generation produced a long list of persuasive women leading the way. Yet the friendship of women, which I have always trusted and honored, and the personal intimacies of that shared human experience seem to drown in an accusation.

Charles Bessant, Silver Spring

Kathleen Parker wrote that, compared with women in the workforce today, “fewer women of the baby boom generation were likely to think of themselves as victims in instances of workplace harassment.” Hello? For decades, women have been acutely aware of harassment in the workplace and their severely limited ability to stave it off. That is precisely what it means to know that you are a victim — to see yourself harmed yet unable to prevent or avoid it.

Since the dawn of male dominance, women have been conscious of being victims of workplace harassment; it is not a new thing.

Millions of baby boomers entered the U.S. workforce from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s. Some are now retired, but the majority are still working. Does Ms. Parker truly believe those women have difficulty grasping that on uncountable occasions they were (and perhaps still are) victims of harassment?

Robert Tiller, Silver Spring