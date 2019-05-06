An attendant holds a placard during a protest to call for urgent action to slow the pace of climate change in New York Friday. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Regarding the May 2 letters package, “The present problem”:

Letter writer Ryan Xu pointed out the need to examine the insane influence of money leading to government corruption, and Kathryn Collison Ray articulated the need to fully participate in our government to avoid repeating undesirable history.

Yes, we have to pay attention to our government so that our elected officials know we are watching carefully and our votes can prevail over big money. Additionally, we need to participate in our government not only because we don’t want to repeat past mistakes, but also so that we might have a future with a relatively stable climate. I’m a volunteer at Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and I believe that if we are to have a future, we need to work together to heal our climate and our nation, and show our elected officials the importance of their constituents over big money.

Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City