First lady Melania Trump speaks about her new Be Best program and initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House last month in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Margaret Sullivan’s June 6 Style column, “Melania’s seclusion merits news coverage,” joined the gleeful, braying media “coverage” of first lady Melania Trump’s absence from public view. After summarizing recent speculation on the subject, Ms. Sullivan asked: Is this absence “a reasonable cause of media inquiry?” She answered, “You bet.”

Rubbish.

Ms. Sullivan unspooled some hazy logic defending the significance of this “story.” Essentially, President Trump is “eroding” norms, and Ms. Trump’s absence is indicative of Mr. Trump’s threat to Western civilization. Or something.

Of course, it’s not just Ms. Sullivan who revels in this tabloid-esque silliness. Sadly, this breathless “coverage” of Trumpland oddities and foibles has become a mainstay of the news.

Gretchen Fallon, Arlington