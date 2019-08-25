The Aug. 21 front-page article “Democrats back away from Medicare-for-all” neglected to mention a key point: The distinction between “Medicare-for-all” (a single-payer system) and our current “multi-payer” insurance system is more than mere semantics. Rather, a single-payer system not only pays the bills but also oversees all health-care spending to contain costs and ensure that every citizen receives services without worries of the ability to pay premiums, deductibles, co-pays and other exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses.

Our multi-payer insurance system is a free for all in which special interests — the insurance industry and the pharmaceutical industry, for example — are given free rein to skim off huge profits, reducing the amount left to pay for actual health care for the rest of us. In this respect, the United States is unique among the community of industrialized nations that place the importance of health care for citizens above the interests of organized, wealthy groups and that designate health care a right, not a privilege.

The provision of health care in the United States must — at long last — become equitable and just. Members of Congress should understand that to do otherwise, in the 21st century, is an embarrassment for our nation and an insult to the American people.

Nancy J. Herin, Silver Spring

