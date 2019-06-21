Avik Roy’s June 18 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Trump could revolutionize the private health insurance market,” was unsupported, if not sophistical. Among other things, Mr. Roy contended that if employers fund health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) for workers (giving each employee a set amount to purchase a health insurance plan “that best suits their needs”), “employers will benefit from having fiscal certainty over their health expenditures.” Really? Employers don’t gain such fiscal certainty when they purchase a group plan at a fixed cost per employee?

Mr. Roy also suggested (without explanation) that HRAs will “give workers more transparency into — and more control over — the health-care dollars that are now spent by other people on their behalf,” thereby inducing payers and providers “to lower prices and increase quality.” HRAs may well give workers more information about insurance costs, but how does that give them “transparency” and “control over” how health-care dollars are spent? Was Mr. Roy suggesting that consumers who now purchase health insurance through exchanges somehow have more control over their health-care spending when illness strikes, or that providers supply them less-expensive or higher-quality services? According to Mr. Roy, HRAs place “health-care choices right where they have always belonged: in the hands of hard-working Americans.” Here he treated health insurance choices as synonymous with health-care choices, but the two are decidedly different.

Stephen Silberman, Arlington

