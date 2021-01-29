The Post reported that a large percentage of nursing home workers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are declining to take the vaccine. An internal document showed that only about 58 percent of the doses allocated to nursing home staff and residents in Maryland had been administered. An official of a union representing nursing home workers in Maryland and D.C. estimated that up to 80 percent of its members chose not to be vaccinated in the first wave of clinics. An official of the District of Columbia Health Care Association estimated the vaccination uptake among nursing home staff has been about 40 percent, or less than half the rate of those who live in the facilities. In Charles County, a health official said only about 50 percent of eligible medical front-line workers and first responders had opted to take the vaccine.

In Florida, the Miami Herald reports that large numbers of Miami-Dade hospital workers, firefighters and paramedics declined early vaccinations. In Los Angeles, Police Chief Michel Moore said a survey of more than 9,000 members of the LAPD showed about 60 percent were willing to get vaccinated, indicating a large number are hesitant. The Los Angeles city fire department is offering a chance to win prizes such as a home security system and Airbnb stays as incentives to get vaccinated.

The most frequent explanation for hesitancy is mistrust and misinformation. David Grabowski of Harvard University told The Post that earlier missteps in fighting the pandemic, including fumbles over personal protective equipment, combined with low wages and poor working conditions, have created a well of distrust, especially among the Black and Latino workers who dominate the nursing home industry. “This is a forgotten workforce that hasn’t been treated well for years,” he said. After the delays in PPE and hazard pay, “and all of a sudden now, they want to go fast with vaccinations . . . there’s good reason they’re so distrustful.”

Other reasons for hesitancy are that many medical front-line workers are young and may feel invincible. Social media abounds with misinformation. Some may simply want to wait, fearful of being in the first wave. Others who have already survived a bout with covid-19 might not want to be at the head of the line.

But even they should not neglect the vaccine. Maximizing the number of people vaccinated is our best chance to minimize spread, especially as new variants of the virus emerge. These workers are everyday heroes. They save lives and serve those who often cannot serve themselves. They willingly go every day to the front lines. We implore them to reject the misinformation, surmount the distrust and believe in the science: The vaccines can save lives, including yours.

