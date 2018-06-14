Regarding the June 11 Style article “The Tony Awards”:

Acting legend Robert De Niro has placed me in the uncomfortable and awkward position of having to defend the president. The actor’s Tony Awards appearance, which he began by delivering the message “F--- Trump,” was a disgrace. Worse was that it received an enthusiastic reception from an audience that finds common cause with a vulgarian. It provides fuel for the fire of those who assert with new validity that the Hollywood entertainment establishment is morally bankrupt.

I fail to see how stooping to the president’s level of coarseness serves any beneficent end. To the contrary, it plays into President Trump’s hands.

Oren Spiegler, South Strabane Township, Pa.