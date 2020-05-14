Regarding the May 12 front-page article “With traffic down, speeding is up”:

Heavy-footed drivers are converting our traffic-free roads into racetracks. American drivers apparently can’t resist the open road. State troopers in California, Maryland and Virginia have clocked drivers topping speeds of 130 mph. And people are dying.

Speeding increases the likelihood of a crash and the severity of injuries. In a “normal” year, speeding-related crashes kill more than 10,000 people and cost society more than $52 billion. And speeding-related crashes are likely underreported because of a lack of consistency in how crashes are reported.

Unfortunately, speeding has become an accepted way of driving on our nation’s roadways. Unlike impaired driving, speeding is socially acceptable. Speeding-related fatalities have increased in recent years. After reaching a low of 9,283 fatalities in 2014, speeding-related traffic fatalities increased to 10,111 in 2016. Speeding is dangerous for all roadway users, but particularly for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Proven effective countermeasures — automated enforcement, high-visibility enforcement, education campaigns and vehicle technology — are being ignored or underused across the nation. That’s why reducing speeding is on the National Transportation Safety Board’s Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements. We have 21 open safety recommendations that, if implemented, would help prevent this deadly problem on the nation’s roads.

We should be working together to lessen the burden on our already overtaxed law enforcement officials, emergency responders and medical personnel.

Jennifer Homendy, Washington

The writer is a member of the
National Transportation Safety Board.