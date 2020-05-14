Unfortunately, speeding has become an accepted way of driving on our nation’s roadways. Unlike impaired driving, speeding is socially acceptable. Speeding-related fatalities have increased in recent years. After reaching a low of 9,283 fatalities in 2014, speeding-related traffic fatalities increased to 10,111 in 2016. Speeding is dangerous for all roadway users, but particularly for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Proven effective countermeasures — automated enforcement, high-visibility enforcement, education campaigns and vehicle technology — are being ignored or underused across the nation. That’s why reducing speeding is on the National Transportation Safety Board’s Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements. We have 21 open safety recommendations that, if implemented, would help prevent this deadly problem on the nation’s roads.
We should be working together to lessen the burden on our already overtaxed law enforcement officials, emergency responders and medical personnel.
Jennifer Homendy, Washington
The writer is a member of the
National Transportation Safety Board.