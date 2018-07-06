The July 1 obituary for Gudrun Burwitz, “Himmler’s daughter, a Nazi loyalist to the end,” mentioned that “she denied the existence of the Holocaust.” Robert Jackson, chief U.S. prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials, told the court, “Five million seven hundred thousand Jews are missing from the countries in which they formerly lived, and over 4.5 million cannot be accounted for by the normal death rate, nor by immigration; nor are they included among displaced persons.”

Anthony Pitch, Potomac

Reporting on the death of the oldest daughter of “Heinrich Himmler, the architect of the Holocaust and Nazi Germany’s highest-ranking official after Adolf Hitler,” The Post wrote that Gudrun Burwitz, one of four Himmler children, was his “only legitimate daughter.” Himmler adopted a son and “had two other children with his mistress.”

I find it hard to believe that this offensive language is still being used, resurfacing old labels that adopted children and kids born out of wedlock are illegitimate or worse. A child is a child, and the circumstances of his or her birth or adoption do not make them legitimate or illegitimate.

The Post should stop using labels that resurrect old stereotypes.

Jeremy Symons, Arlington