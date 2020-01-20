Inclusion and diversity are paramount in a school’s library media center, where all students ought to be able to find books that reflect their identities. In many schools, the library media center is centrally located, inviting access to all and offering something for everyone. As Charlotte McConnell of Equality Loudoun remarked, “Books can be a lifeline” for those children grappling with issues of acceptance.

In 2005, when “And Tango Makes Three” was published, I was a first-year media specialist in a Montgomery County Public Schools elementary school. I included “Tango” in our collection. When a parent suggested the book be removed from our shelves, we had several amicable conversations that included the school’s principal. Ultimately, the book remained on our shelves. Shortly after, the mother gave the media center several books (among them, if I remember correctly, Star Wars picture books) she deemed more appropriate reading for her son. The media center’s mission — to be welcoming, inclusive and a place where all students could find validation — was well served by the process. Look to a school’s media center and its library media specialist for solutions here.