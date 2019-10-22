As in all industries, technological change in health care is very disruptive. Especially for small, rural hospitals that were often built under provisions of the Hill-Burton Act, passed in 1946 to help rural communities have on-site service. But the specialized equipment such as MRIs that have been developed since 1946 need high volume to be economical. They are not going to get that in a rural hospital.
Maybe they can use technology to ameliorate that problem by contracting with private or police helicopter services to transport critical patients to urban hospitals.
Robert Youker, Rockville
AD
AD