I find it heartwarming that so many companies, volunteer groups, restaurants, stores and individuals (famous or not) are giving or discounting services and food, providing temporary jobs or simply providing a show of support to furloughed federal workers [“Furlough fund will buy school meals,” Metro, Jan. 11]. In addition to political news surrounding the shutdown, I would hope these many acts of kindness are receiving news coverage around the world, because this is what being American is truly about: people of all backgrounds getting together and helping each other in time of need.

Susan Collins, Riverdale