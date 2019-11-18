A growing number of pioneering hospitals across the country are already sharing price information, demonstrating that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements are achievable. The rule isn’t perfect: It doesn’t require that information be provided in languages other than English, and tools need to be developed to allow easy comparisons across hospitals. But requiring hospitals to share prices that help patients determine how much they will pay for their care, in a way that’s easily accessible and understandable to patients, will go a long way in helping patients make informed decisions about their care.