You don’t have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind blows, and you don’t have to be an economist to see what’s missing from the policy ideas laid out by Henry M. Paulson Jr., Erskine Bowles and Melissa S. Kearney in their Jan. 28 op-ed, “How to help our economy — and democracy.”

We can’t have federal funds to pay for the “massive federal investments in community colleges” and promote rural labor, housing affordability and offsets to employers for the costs of minimum-wage increases without increasing the already overwhelming federal debt exacerbated by the Republican tax cuts for people so wealthy they probably don’t even notice.

The federal government can make a critical difference in the struggle to resurrect and nurture a middle class in America, but the Republican “tax reform” law reduced what is available for that struggle. Returning some sense and balance to our economic system demands that the very wealthy pay their share, the antithesis of the Republicans’ “tax reform” bill. The way to really “help our economy and our democracy” is to let the middle class and those striving to be middle class have more to save and to spend and to acknowledge once and for all that trickle-down economics is a myth that results in the enormous economic disparities we have now and that will only grow with time.

