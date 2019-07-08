Kudos to Stephen A. Hansen for opposing in his June 30 Local Opinions essay, “Don’t ‘High Line’ Georgetown’s C&O Canal,” the planned redo of the C&O Canal.

This overheated project raises big planning and philosophical questions. First, why must so many public parks be remade into overdesigned spaces programmed constantly with events? To use current lingo, must they all be vibrant, inspirational and transformational? Whatever happened to simplicity, grace and calm? Or, for that matter, history?

Second, business improvement districts, including the one backing the current plan, have become an all-too-easy way for the private sector to dominate public spaces — introducing questionable physical changes and, by implication, starving the public spaces that don’t happen to “enjoy” such support.

Mr. Hansen was right. What’s wrong with a well-preserved (and well-maintained) canal — water, gravel towpaths, a few widely spaced wooden benches and trees?

Arnold Berke, Chevy Chase

