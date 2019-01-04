The news lately has focused on the Trump administration’s plan to create a metaphor along the U.S.-Mexico border at a cost of $5 billion [“Trump’s monument to vanity and bigotry,” Michael Gerson, op-ed, Jan. 1]. As an English major, I am prepared to provide the administration as many as three new metaphors within 45 days at a cost of $100,000 each. I can guarantee that each will be original, be delivered on time and meet or exceed the administration’s specifications.

President Trump’s current metaphor provider — who appears to have a no-bid contract — is clearly not up to the task: Washington as a swamp; Central Americans as invaders; Mexico as U.S. taxpayers; Mr. Trump as a stable genius, although the latter is more properly considered a double antiphrasis (a figure of speech in which a word is used in a sense directly opposite to its usual meaning).

The country would benefit from competitive bidding for metaphors in that the results would be more creative, more attention-grabbing and far less costly.

Barry Jenkins, Arlington