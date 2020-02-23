It is past time for change. I suggest that in 2024, elected party leaders, along with perhaps two representatives from each state, meet before any primary elections take place. This group would first lay out the major planks of the party’s 2024 platform.
Then it would take a straw vote on candidates who wished to run on the party ticket. Nonparty members would be excluded by definition. Anyone who received less than 15 percent of the first straw vote would not be listed on party ballots. The overall winner of the straw vote might be so designated on primary ballots.
Once the platform was agreed upon and the candidates determined, party representatives might select five different dates for party primary elections. States would choose one of those dates and use paper ballots for the elections.
That would fix our broken primary system.
Thomas Bleha, Arlington