Julia Azari is correct: The political primary system is broken, as she wrote in her Feb. 19 Wednesday Opinion essay, “To fix the primaries, let the elites decide.” But I differ with her proposed solution.

The major parties have outsourced their fundamental responsibilities for the past 50 years. They have let an inattentive public select their major candidates and define their stance. As a result, the 2016 Republican primary process produced a nominee who was a Democrat for most of his adult life and had no political experience. This year, Democrats could well nominate a presidential candidate who is not a member of the party.

It is past time for change. I suggest that in 2024, elected party leaders, along with perhaps two representatives from each state, meet before any primary elections take place. This group would first lay out the major planks of the party’s 2024 platform.

Then it would take a straw vote on candidates who wished to run on the party ticket. Nonparty members would be excluded by definition. Anyone who received less than 15 percent of the first straw vote would not be listed on party ballots. The overall winner of the straw vote might be so designated on primary ballots.

Once the platform was agreed upon and the candidates determined, party representatives might select five different dates for party primary elections. States would choose one of those dates and use paper ballots for the elections.

That would fix our broken primary system.

Thomas Bleha, Arlington