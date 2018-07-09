E.J. Dionne Jr. was wrong in discouraging centrists in his July 5 op-ed, “The centrist chorus is off-key.” His own numbers indicated that 12 percent of Americans fall into “the ‘pure independent’ category.” In a “50-50” nation, 12 percent looks like the margin of victory. And 41 percent of Democrats “put themselves at the center of the ideological spectrum,” as do 22 percent of Republicans. Centrist voters choose the lesser of two evils because they are presented with a choice between two extremes.

Instead of cursing the darkness, let’s light candles. Open primaries allow centrist voters a voice in the electoral process. Instant runoffs allow voters to pick a unifying healer over the ideological bomb-thrower. Nonpartisan redistricting encourages more unifying candidates. Establishing a single national primary-vote day also encourages awareness and participation rather than leaving primary voting to the tiny extremist bloc of hardcore party activists. Mail-in voting, increased early voting, automatic and same-day voter registration, and weekend elections would increase participation in the electoral process.

Thomas O'Brien, Charlottesville