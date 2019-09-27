Flags fly with 51 instead of the usual 50 stars, along Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 15, as part of a display in support of statehood for the District. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Peter Sampogna’s Sept. 24 letter, “A bigger, better 51st state,” regarding D.C. statehood, was certainly chuckle-worthy. I am guessing the gentleman is a conservative who would love for Virginia to shed its northernmost communities and become stoplight red for all eternity. It strikes me that the District’s population exceeds that of Wyoming and Vermont.

I offer an equally likely solution: Give Wyoming’s statehood status to the District. This would result in a lower number Americans having to live their lives as second-class citizens, as the larger number of District residents do.

All I can say to the Ohio gentleman’s suggestion is “nice try.”

Donna McBride, Fairfax

