The Aug. 6 front-page article “Trump defends son’s ’16 meeting” said, “It is . . . against the law for U.S. campaigns to receive ­donations or items of value from foreigners.” In fact, 52 U.S. Code § 30121 says it is unlawful for candidates or campaigns to “solicit” anything of value from foreign nationals, regardless of whether anything is received.

Peter Squires, Cambridge, Mass.