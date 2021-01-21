Step one is obvious: Install a Federal Communications Commission chairman to replace Ajit Pai, the Republican who resigned this week. After that, the FCC can get to work getting its constituents on the Web. Two programs offer potential for immediate impact. The commission must bolster the E-Rate program, designed to help schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband, and suspend the illogical rule that prevents funding recipients from using the money to provide hotspots and purchase devices that keep kids online even when they’re at home.
Next comes the low-income Lifeline program. The incoming FCC majority must first reverse changes that have discouraged participation over the past four years, lifting eligibility obstacles for recipients and bringing exiled providers back into the fold. The agency must also further strengthen the program: The latest stimulus package effectively offers Lifeline a $3.2 billion boost in the form of broadband subsidies of $50 per month to those in need — much greater than the meager $9.25 per month Lifeline currently allows. The FCC’s role will be to dole out the infusion fairly and efficiently, which ideally will also teach it lessons about how to fix a flawed process.
The FCC should, for instance, cooperate with other assistance programs such as SNAP and Medicaid to ensure those eligible apply; it should also work with Congress to develop a more sustainable mechanism for funding that will allow for beefed-up subsidies even after this emergency aid runs out. And the commission should allow Lifeline recipients to use the benefit for multiple subscriptions so that they aren’t forced to choose between the mobile services crucial for day-to-day communication and the at-home Internet that has become essential for connecting to the wider world.
Bringing the Web to the whole country, and the whole country to the Web, will take time. But every step closer is a victory, and there are leaps that the new president can take right away.
