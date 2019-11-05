Ellington, unlike Brown, was born in the District, in 1899. He composed his first piece of jazz in 1914, started his own band in 1923, and performed on the road, at home and abroad, continuously until his death in 1974. In that time, he composed about 2,000 pieces, including jazz and classical music, led a unique big band of talented musicians with a distinctive sound and served as one of the most well-known and highly regarded of American jazz musicians. Did Brown receive a Pulitzer Prize for his music? Did Brown get a Medal of Freedom? Did he get the French Legion of Honor? Did he get honorary doctorates in music from Howard and Yale universities? Did he play for royalty in Europe and Communists in the Soviet Union? Ellington accomplished all of these things.
D.C. Council members are demonstrating the same lack of historical perspective as President Trump. The only “history” that matters occurred in their lifetimes, and, of course, it is far better and more important than anything that happened before they were born. This is hardly becoming for a jurisdiction that aspires to become the 51st state.
Michael S. McGill, Alexandria