Regarding the Sept. 16 news article “Hyundai explores car-scooter pairing”:

What about pedestrian safety?

I am a senior citizen, and I spend an hour every day walking on sidewalks near the Ballston Metro, a “last mile” destination. I am constantly looking over my shoulder so that I will not step into the path of an e-scooter. Supposedly, e-scooters are prohibited on sidewalks, but no one has gotten that message. Regularly I move scooters improperly parked in the middle of sidewalks so blind pedestrians will not trip over them.

How do other pedestrians feel about e-scooters on sidewalks? I expect there are many more pedestrians than there are e-scooter users.

Charles D. Webb, Arlington

