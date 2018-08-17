The Aug. 6 obituary for H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, “Pa. cable mogul donated most of $1 billion fortune,” brought me to tears. I’d never heard of him, but it is comforting in these times of record-breaking environmental degradation and income inequality to know that super-wealthy people such as Lenfest and his wife choose to share the fruits of their labors with other Americans. In 2012, Wendell E. Berry delivered the Jefferson Lecture presented by the National Endowment for the Humanities, titled “It All Turns on Affection.” Affection for others keeps America great.

Cathy Carr, Silver Spring