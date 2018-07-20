Women collecting sacks of maize and sorghum dropped from air by a World Food Program plane in Jeich village in South Sudan on July 3. (Patrick Meinhardt/AFP/Getty Images)

I thank The Post for focusing attention on the devastation happening in South Sudan and the Kush Democratic Majority Party’s campaign to turn things around. The Post did a wonderful job with the July 8 Metro article “A ‘Lost Boy’ no longer,” about my campaign.

The Virginia Council of Churches brought me and several other Lost Boys to the United States. I would never have made it to where I am today without the council’s support. Also deserving thanks is the Baptist General Convention of Virginia for giving me a forum to tell the truth about slavery historically and currently in Africa. There is a lot of misinformation, and the West needs to know the truth from those of us who were actually enslaved.

We have learned a great deal during this campaign, especially the value of the cellphone. Young Africans may not have electricity, but they do have cellphones. When we schedule interviews, they walk for hours to reach a generator so they can charge their phones and listen in.

The Post has given generous coverage of South Sudan with not only this article but also regular coverage of what is going on there.

Bol Gai Deng, Henrico

The writer is a candidate for the presidency of

South Sudan.