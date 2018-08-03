I was very sad to learn of Warren Brown’s death [“Passion for autos rooted in ‘freedom,’ ” Obituaries, July 27]. I previously was very unhappy when he announced his retirement. I very much miss his column.

As somewhat of a gearhead, I often read car reviews in some of the national magazines, as well as those by Brown. His reviews were much more valuable to me and, I think, to the ordinary driver because they were down-to-earth, practical and informative. He not only touched on performance characteristics of interest to the enthusiast but also provided the useful details every car buyer should know before a visit to a dealership.

Here’s hoping Brown is behind the wheel of his favorite performance car, tunes blasting, with clear skies and no speed limits.

R.C. Matthiessen, Burke