I suspect that I am not the only one who, upon reading Hillary Clinton’s lucid and erudite April 25 op-ed on proposed next steps after the Mueller report, “How we should respond to the Mueller report,” thought how much better our nation would be had she been elected. Americans made a terrible mistake in 2016. It’s my hope that we can survive it.

Marc Chafetz, Washington

Thanks to Hillary Clinton for her clear, cogent and correct analysis of how Congress should respond to the Mueller report. Our country is in a real state of emergency: Russia attacked and continues to attack our election process, the president (at best) doesn’t care and is fighting all congressional subpoenas, and Republicans in Congress are pretending all is normal.

It is folly to wait until the 2020 election, hoping that Russia won’t interfere “too” much and that Americans will vote President Trump out of office. It is past time for Congress to implement its constitutional responsibility to investigate — fully and publicly — the Mueller report findings and then to begin the impeachment process. Americans need to know the facts now about the dangers our country faces, and the president must be held accountable.

Joanna Pratt, Washington