I was taken by Jessica Contrera’s Retropolis column on Lewis Hine, who entered factories, mines and mills under the pretext of being a “Bible salesman,” the column said, “who wanted to spread the good news to the laborers” [“His photos helped abolish child labor,” Metro, Sept. 3].

The truth his pictures told did indeed spread the good news. They resulted in laws that gave life to countless children. He was living scripture, not only selling Bibles to people, many of whom could not even read. His actions embodied these words from scripture: “The truth shall set you free” and “the Spirit of the Lord is upon me . . . he has sent me to proclaim release of the captives.”

Frances Unsell, Stamford, Conn.