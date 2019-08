Migrants rest near a Mexican immigration center where people have set up a camp to sleep in Matamoros, on the border with Brownsville, Tex. (Emilio Espejel/AP)

George F. Will’s Aug. 22 op-ed, “A searing reminder of what’s not unthinkable,” ended with this question: “Do you wonder how the Nazis managed to find people willing to work as concentration-camp personnel?”

My question is: In addition to Germany’s camps of 75 years ago, could he also have meant the camps in the United States today?

Yes, history does repeat itself if its lessons are not learned.

Jeanine Hull, Washington

