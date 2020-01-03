The upcoming impeachment trial grants Senate Republicans constitutional authority to obtain answers to questions raised by the House inquiry. Will they request withheld documents and witness testimony crucial for congressional oversight? Will Republicans challenge Mr. McConnell, who is coordinating his chamber’s impeachment response with the White House?

History will record who stood up for the rule of law and who yielded to political expediency. Republican senators can make their great-grandchildren proud by serving their country rather than an adulation-addicted man whose presidency has become “the storm our founders feared.”

Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church

James B. Comey’s Dec. 31 op-ed about how to deal with President Trump’s attacks appeared to be a day late and a dollar short. It was he who helped Mr. Trump get where he is now.

Though he did not have to, Mr. Comey announced a few days before the 2016 election that the FBI was reopening the file on the use of a private server for government business by former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president.

U.S. democracy is in the midst of a storm, no doubt. But democracy is also inherently a game of numbers. If the Senate falls short of 67 votes for impeachment, then Mr. Trump prevails. We are all paying for Mr. Comey’s original sin.

Anadi Naik, Frederick

