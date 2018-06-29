Like the slaveholders of the Confederate South, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and their ilk seem to feel little shame in citing Bible passages to justify cruel political policies. So, I want to thank former first lady Laura Bush for not engaging in religious arguments in her June 19 op-ed, “Separating children from parents ‘breaks my heart’.”

Bush’s example of internment camps for U.S. citizens and noncitizens of Japanese descent during World War II shows that there exists ample historical and scientific evidence concerning the physical and psychological harms that result from separating children from parents. And the devastating injury that comes from racist policies that separate families can be substantiated by another “of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.”

Indigenous communities in the United States and Canada continue to bear the burden of generational trauma set in motion through 18th- and 19th-century Indian policies that had young indigenous children and teenagers ripped from their homes and sent to far-off boarding schools to be “civilized.” As at today’s shelters for immigrant children, hugs and comfort were discouraged. And in the boarding schools, physical and sexual abuse ran rampant. So however President Trump and his surrogates want to spin their zero-tolerance scheme and try to blame their actions on a previous Democratic administration, if this administration continues to justify this reprehensible immigration strategy, canceled or not, the Republicans will find themselves, like the Confederate slaveholders, on the wrong side of history.

Rozanne Silverwood, Reston