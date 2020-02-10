Why on earth are Democratic strategists not pounding the president with these devastating data? If a Post reader such as me can find them so readily, it is time to shake up researchers at the Democratic National Committee. The Post also reported last week presidential candidate “Tom Steyer’s warning”: “Mr. Trump is saying . . . ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ . . . He’s crowing about it every single day” [“After strong showings in Iowa, Sanders fares well, but Buttigieg does not,” Feb. 8]. It is time for Democrats to wake up, research what more can be added to Trump’s Triple Bungle and hit back hard.
James Kunder, Alexandria