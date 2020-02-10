Buried in recent articles are data that illustrate a “Trump Triple Bungle” on the economy that Democratic presidential candidates and congressional leaders should be shouting from the rooftops.

The elements of Trump’s Triple Bungle: Despite his massive socialist subsidies to farmers, President Trump’s trade policies meant “American farm bankruptcies jumped 20 percent in 2019, hitting an eight-year high” [“China to slash tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods as virus threatens economy,” Economy & Business, Feb. 7]; despite the giant tax giveaway to the wealthy, “2019 was the weakest year of job growth in eight years” [“Economy sees 112th month of job growth,” Economy & Business, Feb. 8]; and, most devastating, because of that giveaway, “the U.S. government is already projected to spend $1 trillion more than it brings in through revenue in 2020,” loading unbearable debt on our children and grandchildren [“Mnuchin, Democrat step up infrastructure talks,” news, Feb. 4]. It is inconceivable that Democratic leaders have not created a Trillion-Dollar Doomsday Clock and reported daily on the “countdown.”

Why on earth are Democratic strategists not pounding the president with these devastating data? If a Post reader such as me can find them so readily, it is time to shake up researchers at the Democratic National Committee. The Post also reported last week presidential candidate “Tom Steyer’s warning”: “Mr. Trump is saying . . . ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ . . . He’s crowing about it every single day” [“After strong showings in Iowa, Sanders fares well, but Buttigieg does not,” Feb. 8]. It is time for Democrats to wake up, research what more can be added to Trump’s Triple Bungle and hit back hard.

James Kunder, Alexandria