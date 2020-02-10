The elements of Trump’s Triple Bungle: Despite his massive socialist subsidies to farmers, President Trump’s trade policies meant “American farm bankruptcies jumped 20 percent in 2019, hitting an eight-year high” [“China to slash tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods as virus threatens economy,” Economy & Business, Feb. 7]; despite the giant tax giveaway to the wealthy, “2019 was the weakest year of job growth in eight years” [“Economy sees 112th month of job growth,” Economy & Business, Feb. 8]; and, most devastating, because of that giveaway, “the U.S. government is already projected to spend $1 trillion more than it brings in through revenue in 2020,” loading unbearable debt on our children and grandchildren [“Mnuchin, Democrat step up infrastructure talks,” news, Feb. 4]. It is inconceivable that Democratic leaders have not created a Trillion-Dollar Doomsday Clock and reported daily on the “countdown.”