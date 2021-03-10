It is true that overall, Maryland’s pandemic situation has greatly improved from the ghastly surge of the winter months. Mr. Hogan noted in a news conference Tuesday that the rate of new daily infections has declined 76 percent, the statewide positivity rate is way down, hospitalizations are now at levels seen last autumn, and the state is carrying out a high rate of genomic sequencing, and vaccinating at a rate similar to or better than many others.
But the level of illness and transmission is still elevated and hardly satisfactory. Maryland is experiencing between 700 and 800 new cases daily, on a seven-day moving average, above the levels of last August to October. Prince George’s County still has a somewhat higher positivity rate than the state overall, and there has been a worrisome rise in new cases in Baltimore County. Also, as we noted earlier this week, in the vaccination effort, almost no other state has dug itself so deep an equity gap between White and Black recipients as Maryland.
What’s concerning about opening restaurants and bars is that people remove their masks to eat and drink, potentially risking superspreader events. Mr. Hogan insisted that people must be seated and distanced, that patrons can’t be standing jammed inside a bar. It is vital these rules are followed; it takes only a single breach to set off a firestorm of infection. Mr. Hogan is lifting capacity restrictions as of Friday on outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants and bars, retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor recreational establishments. He kept a 50 percent cap on large venues, such as theaters, concert, convention and wedding venues, racing facilities, and outdoor entertainment and sporting venues. County authorities may retain tighter restrictions, and some — including those adjacent to D.C. — probably should.
More broadly, no one should be signaling to the public that the pandemic is over and it is safe to revert to the old ways. Nothing could be more discouraging than to trigger another surge. Caution and prudence are necessary while the vaccination effort rolls out. Mr. Hogan sought to strike a balance, noting that better times seem to be on the horizon but vowing to remain “prudent” and urging people to remain vigilant. Masks are still required for all indoor public spaces and outdoors where distancing is not possible.
Spring is coming, but the lessons of a harsh winter must not be forgotten.
