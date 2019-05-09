The May 6 Metro article “Hogan’s Beltway plan draws big protest” quoted this tweeted response from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) office to a packed town hall: “These anti-congestion-relief activists . . . offer no real ideas to solve a public health, environmental & safety crisis that is hurting quality of life in the region.” That was just the latest example of false statements by the Hogan administration on this critical issue.

Since the administration announced its proposed widening of Interstates 495 and 270, many Maryland taxpayers have agreed publicly that we must relieve traffic congestion. We also have proposed specific, alternative solutions that focus on multi-mode transit (buses, trains, light rail, etc.). By moving people, not cars, these practical, affordable solutions would relieve congestion immediately and over the long term, protect the environment, not demolish anyone’s home, enhance public safety, and support the region’s continuing growth. The governor has rejected our ideas. By contrast, Mr. Hogan’s paving proposal is a direct threat to all of the above.

M.J. Richter, Silver Spring