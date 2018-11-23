A woman holds the June 29 edition of the Annapolis Capital during a candlelight vigil in Annapolis honoring the five people shot and killed the day before in the paper’s newsroom. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A few months after a mass shooter made good on his threats to kill journalists in Annapolis, Marylanders voted for a governor who had earned an endorsement from the National Rifle Association in 2014 (though not this year).

New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico have formed a coalition and are working to enhance cooperation to stem the flow of illegal guns. They share criminal intelligence, databases and research. Despite the fact that most guns used in crimes in Baltimore are trafficked from states other than Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has declined to join this important coalition.

Any action now is too late for me and the people who loved my husband, John McNamara, and the others killed in the Annapolis newsroom of the Capital and Gazette newspapers.

A man who stalked and terrified an Annapolis woman allegedly made threats to kill journalists who had reported on the case. Maryland had no laws it could invoke to remove guns from his possession. There was no way to be sure he wouldn’t traffic a gun into Maryland from another state if he had needed to.

But there is a way to help make sure a similar preventable tragedy doesn’t happen: Mr. Hogan can sacrifice his NRA rating and join the coalition of Mid-Atlantic states willing to combine forces to address this problem. He can help get guns out of Baltimore and out of the hands of traffickers and stalkers.

Andrea Chamblee, Silver Spring