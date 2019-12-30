Mr. Hogan’s off-label use of the public-private partnership process is fraught. The private companies that would build Mr. Hogan’s toll lanes would control the tolls to recoup their costs. He will be long gone by the time we know if they make things better or worse. His entire proposal fails to include transit as a component and would dump even more traffic into one of the worst bottlenecks between Joint Base Andrews and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Add Amazon to the equation, and the impact would be even more staggering.

I was stunned by the Dec. 27 editorial “A hard sell for Mr. Hogan.” It is time for the editorial board to step back and acknowledge that the problem with Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) transportation plans is their narrow, 1960s-like focus on highways as the solution, compounded by an unresponsive, opaque, badly flawed planning process that needs to be replaced. It is not a PR problem. What should have been a creative and timely examination of the region’s transportation future (with a capital T) instead has been hijacked by an obsession to produce a study whose bottom line is, “I built the highway, and you did not have to pay for it.” Even Los Angeles knows that is not the future.