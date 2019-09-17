Yafet Solomon, 9, was killed in a rowhouse fire on Aug. 18 at 708 Kennedy Street NW in Washington. (DC Public Schools)

The Sept. 15 front-page article “D.C. missed chances to avert fatal rowhouse fire” rightly identified the many levels of government failures that could have prevented the needless deaths of a 40-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy. However, it should have focused on the landlord of the decrepit property who failed to maintain a smoke detector that could have prevented these deaths.

It’s time to hold slumlords criminally accountable for injuries when smoke detectors are not installed and maintained in residential units.

Chris Bruch, Chevy Chase

Read more letters to the editor.