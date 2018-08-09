Mike Pugh and his wife, Sian, in the meadow behind their house that has kept them battling their homeowners association for four years, on Aug. 2 in Purcellville, Va. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

The Aug. 7 Metro article “Field of discord” highlighted an important conflict in our thinking about nature. Homeowners associations’ rules governing maintenance of private yards and common spaces are in direct opposition to modern thought on habitat conservation. While human visual appeal is usually given top priority, native plants are important and critical for continuing life and comfort on this planet.

Vegetation that offers rich habitat for our fellow creatures is the very vegetation that is disappearing, as manicured spaces and woodlands are largely the only landscapes permitted. Though schools teach the value of the creatures and plants of our native world, what are policymakers thinking and doing? Property that is not a streetscape or front yard should be considered an opportunity to preserve, conserve and even restore native meadowlands.

Donna Murphy, Herndon

The writer, a Virginia master naturalist,

is a member of the Virginia Native Plant Society.