There were 166 people killed in D.C. in 2019, an increase over the 160 homicides in 2018, and the highest number since 2008, when 186 people were killed. The grim numbers don’t capture the heartbreak for the friends and loved ones of the victims. Washington City Paper spent months getting to know the people behind the statistics. It found that Francis Lee Savoy, 37, fatally shot in July, had shielded his brother from a sexual predator when they were boys; that Damon Dukes, 25, killed in January, tried to call his mother every day; that Alexis Washington, 23, also fatally shot in January, was working to become an EMT. Especially horrifying is that a dozen of those killed were school-age children and teenagers, continuing a streak of violence that has claimed young lives.

Overall, violent crime in D.C. has been cut nearly in half over the past 10 years. But struggling neighborhoods, predominantly east of the river in Wards 7 and 8, continue to be ground zero in street violence. Many of the killings, police say, result from disputes between people who know each other. The city has increased police presence, expanded programs that try to resolve conflicts before they erupt and offered job training and other support to those seen as at-risk. Officials say they will intensify these efforts while also increasing the number of surveillance cameras.

It seems clear, though, that additional strategies are needed. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham has identified illegal firearms as a major factor fueling homicides. He has long complained that the problem isn’t treated seriously — that those who are arrested with illegal guns are treated leniently, which is common knowledge on the streets. The U.S. attorney’s office has started prosecuting more gun crimes in federal court instead of D.C. Superior Court, but the D.C. Council, which could increase penalties, has shown no interest in determining whether there is any merit to the chief’s argument.

The number of lives lost to gunfire last year should give the council pause. We hope it takes a serious look at this issue and investigates whether increased penalties have helped other cities, such as New York, to lower homicide rates. We also hope that Virginia — a major source of the illegal firearms that flood the District — reimposes a law to limit purchases of handguns to one a month.

