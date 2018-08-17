Given the level of corruption in the current administration, I am astonished that former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels argued that now is the time for even greater secrecy in government [“When transparency goes too far,” op-ed, Aug. 14]. Mr. Daniels’s preferred government is one that hires employees without the inconvenience of background checks or financial disclosure and one that shrouds government emails and other documents from the prying eyes of the public. His view of government employees is unfairly shaded by this strange desire for secrecy. Incorrectly claiming that government employees are more likely to be hit by lightning than to be terminated for poor performance, Mr. Daniels lauded the “honest” public employees he knows, presumably those at the highest levels of government, who are “compelled to become scofflaws” to avoid fulfilling their responsibilities to open government.

Clearly, public service is not for everyone. Nonetheless, there is not one ethical standard for the civil service and a light standard for those at the top. Civil servants are happy to fulfill the responsibilities of open government and are relieved that tax cheats and people with conflicts of interest are precluded from joining the government. News flash to Mr. Daniels: Most public employees serve honorably, but those who actively subvert the law are not performing honest duties and should be removed.

Martha Solt, Bethesda