It was kind to allow Lezley McSpadden the opportunity to express her views in her Aug. 14 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Little has changed since my son’s death,” about the incident in which her son was killed by a police officer, but one would think that simple honesty would require a notation of the facts: Her son, Michael Brown, did set upon the officer in his squad car, and, as found by responsible authorities, the officer was justified in using extreme force against Brown.

