The former chief justice of Canada, Beverley McLachlin, recently attested to the integrity of our courts and the high caliber of our judges. Currently serving as a nonpermanent judge of our Court of Final Appeal, Ms. McLachlin expressed confidence that the body is immune to outside pressure.
Hong Kong’s common law system is internationally recognized. The city is ranked second in Asia and eighth in the world for judicial independence by the World Economic Forum. It also is ranked second in Asia and 11th in the world for rule of law by the World Bank.
Hong Kong’s people have constitutional rights and protections, which are underpinned by our judicial system. Hong Kong can count on its courts and its people to vigorously uphold the rule of law.
Eddie Mak, Washington
The writer is the Hong Kong commissioner
for the United States.