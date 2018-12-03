The Nov. 22 editorial “Tightening the screws on Hong Kong” painted a distorted portrait of the city. Since Hong Kong’s return to China, the city maintains its common-law legal system and an independent judiciary; both go to the heart of the “one country, two systems” principle.

Hong Kong’s commitment to the rule of law sustains our reputation as an open, vibrant international city. This is illustrated by Hong Kong being ranked the world’s freest economy by the Heritage Foundation for 24 consecutive years. The integrity of our judiciary is internationally recognized. The World Economic Forum ranks Hong Kong first in Asia for judicial independence, while the Cato Institute ranks the city second globally in the 2017 Index of Human Freedom. The media remain as unfettered and spirited as ever, with international news organizations establishing regional offices in our city.

It is understandable that the novel concept of “one country, two systems” attracts attention and scrutiny. The record of our progress over the past 21 years attests that freedoms enjoyed by our people are practiced freely and fervently. Hong Kong’s people will not allow them to be undermined.

Eddie Mak, Bethesda