A design image of the memorial that will honor Native American veterans at the National Museum of the American Indian. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian)

It is fitting and proper that there be a National Native American Veterans Memorial in our nation’s capital, but the April 1 Metro article “Native American vets to get memorial” did not tell the whole story of this memorial. The present design omits those veterans who earned their status by serving in the U.S. Public Health Service or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Despite our many requests to the Smithsonian to make this a memorial honoring all Native American veterans, the institution persists with a design that would honor only some Native American veterans. These men and women are veterans under federal law, entitled to all the rights and privileges of those who served in the Army, Air Force and so on. They have served alongside their armed comrades in all wars of the 20th and 21st centuries. They are entitled to be buried in Veterans Affairs cemeteries with full honors. But the Smithsonian has decided they are not worthy to be honored on the National Native American Veterans Memorial.

James T. Currie, Alexandria

The writer, a retired Army colonel, is executive director of the Commissioned Officers Association of the U.S. Public Health Service.