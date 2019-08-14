I don’t know how Stonewall Jackson felt about it, but all those organizers of “Unite the Right” and the “Confederate heritage enthusiasts” as The Post described them [“Confederacy lives on in Charlottesville’s statues,” Metro, Aug. 11] are not honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee by preventing statues of him from being removed from Charlottesville and other cities.

Confederate heritage enthusiasts should know they are doing the exact opposite of honoring Lee and his wishes. After the Civil War, he swore allegiance to the Union and decried separatism. In his own words: “As regards the erection of such a monument as is contemplated,” Lee wrote in 1866, “my conviction is, that however grateful it would be to the feelings of the South, the attempt in the present condition of the Country, would have the effect of retarding, instead of accelerating its accomplishment; & of continuing, if not adding to, the difficulties under which the Southern people labour.”

These statues were put up in protest against equal rights for African Americans and support of a war to continue slavery. There is no good reason for keeping them — they are not honoring Lee.

Melissa Yorks, Gaithersburg

Read more letters to the editor.