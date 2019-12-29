An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Dec. 25. (Alex Brandon/AP)By Letters to the Editor December 29, 2019 at 5:09 PM ESTAnother soldier dies in Afghanistan, his body returned on Christmas Day. The Post’s coverage of Michael J. Goble’s death was a brief item from news services [“Taliban attack on Afghan checkpoint kills 7 troops,” World Digest, Dec. 25, and “Body of U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan returns home,” National Digest, Politics & the Nation, Dec. 26]. If The Post wants to cover Afghanistan, it should do a better job of honoring the Americans who die there.Mary Nell Bryant, Arlington Read more letters to the editor. ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy