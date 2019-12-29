Another soldier dies in Afghanistan, his body returned on Christmas Day. The Post’s coverage of Michael J. Goble’s death was a brief item from news services [“Taliban attack on Afghan checkpoint kills 7 troops,” World Digest, Dec. 25, and “Body of U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan returns home,” National Digest, Politics & the Nation, Dec. 26]. If The Post wants to cover Afghanistan, it should do a better job of honoring the Americans who die there.