Radio, the most powerful uniter of the time, beamed inspirational stories, comedy, music and a series of addresses from the president to reassure the people and help maintain a sense of common purpose and sacrifice. At Christmas especially, much of the programming was suffused with sentimentality and something else not so often seen in popular entertainment: religion.

It was explicitly religious and Christian in some ways, but in others more in the spirit of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. FDR frequently used biblical allusions, writes author Christine Wicker. But, “While he believed faith in God was essential . . . he didn’t often talk to the country about faith in God. The faith he referenced publicly was faith in oneself, faith in democracy and sometimes even faith in him.”

His was a message of inclusion and encouragement in a dark time.

Christianity, despite many perversions and distortions (the earliest and most persistent being anti-Semitism, a product of 2,000-year-old religious disputation), has far outlived the mighty Roman empire of Caesar Augustus, under whose rule Jesus of Nazareth was born. It has spread over much of the world and still remains an irritant to tyrannical empires (most recently China) and a source of aid and comfort for many victims of oppression.

To whose who do not believe in the divinity of Jesus, elements of his teaching (which are to be found in other faiths as well, including Islam) still stand as enduring ideals: service, compassion and kindness to others, the essential unity of mankind, hospitality to strangers, humility, generosity and, of course, the command that we love one another.

Today, rows of well-tended American graves in faraway places testify to what we regard as the sacred quality of sacrifice: Christians, Muslims, Jews and others lie at rest together. It would be fitting if we could find a powerful and long-lasting way to honor and remember as well those who have given their lives or health in fighting the disease that this Christmas Day torments our country and the world, the greatest crisis in three-quarters of a century — and to do so in a way that also recognizes the sacredness of what these people have done and expresses our undying gratitude for it.