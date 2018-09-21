At the Flight 93 National Memorial, people ring chimes at the dedication of the Tower of Voices in Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 9. (Keith Srakocic/Pool/AP)

Regarding the photograph of the Flight 93 National Memorial dedication in the Digest [news, Sept. 10]:

Why don’t Flight 93 and Shanksville, Pa., garner the same attention as the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, considering that it is believed that those aboard prevented the hijackers from reaching the U.S. Capitol?

The Post certainly could have done its part in honoring these heroes by running the photograph of the dedication of the Tower of Voices on the front page instead of yet another picture of the Redskins.

Lynore M. Hill, Rockville

My co-workers died on 9/11 when Flight 77 struck the Pentagon. I opened The Post on the anniversary of Sept. 11 in anticipation of sharing in a memorial to all those who died that morning, but instead was outraged to find that The Post chose not to remember this event on the front page. The Post’s duty is to keep the light on the things that matter. 9/11 still matters.

Shawna Garver, Vienna